MotaCoin (MOTA) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $279,955.19 and $1,194.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,201,823 coins and its circulating supply is 54,570,186 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

