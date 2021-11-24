Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.56. 226,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,458,862. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

