Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 79,853 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42.

LOB traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,473. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

