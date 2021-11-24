Nestree Tops One Day Volume of $1.85 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $1.85 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.76 or 0.98844895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.39 or 0.00529550 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.