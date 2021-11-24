Noir Achieves Market Capitalization of $305,692.77 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. Noir has a market capitalization of $305,692.77 and approximately $585.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded 125% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00200363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00787551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00075538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,504,761 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

