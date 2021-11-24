Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NTN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.50 ($1.25). 2,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.79. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of £105.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

