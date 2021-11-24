Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:NTN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.50 ($1.25). 2,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.79. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of £105.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.
About Northern 3 VCT
