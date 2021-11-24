Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.50. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 13,362 shares.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.