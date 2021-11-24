Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.50. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 13,362 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

