OKCash (OK) Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $674,420.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.29 or 0.99036715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00042008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.56 or 0.00526635 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,739,010 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

