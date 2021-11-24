Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PKG traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.12. 730,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

