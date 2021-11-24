Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $160.15 or 0.00276794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00087387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.