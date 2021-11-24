Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 315 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

