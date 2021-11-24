Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 187,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

