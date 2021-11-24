Powell Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $394.72 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $289.63 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average is $363.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

