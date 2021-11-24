Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 22,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $470.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.