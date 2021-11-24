ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.41. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 301,156 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

