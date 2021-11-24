PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $203,703.69 and $63.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,493.84 or 0.98934321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00527972 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

