Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0013 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $3,506.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.45 or 0.07395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.79 or 0.99921258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

