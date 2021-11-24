Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/18/2021 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – American Equity Investment Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

11/11/2021 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

