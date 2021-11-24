Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. 424,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

