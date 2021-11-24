Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 6,872 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

SAFE traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,686. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

