Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,626.77

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,626.77 ($47.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,692 ($48.24). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,640 ($47.56), with a volume of 108,151 shares.

SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,656.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,626.85. The company has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

In related news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

