Sherri R. Luther Sells 15,214 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. 1,000,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,544. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

