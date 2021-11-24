Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.61 ($30.24) and traded as high as €30.11 ($34.22). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €28.84 ($32.77), with a volume of 6,165,189 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLE. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($35.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.68 ($32.59).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.64.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

