Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 22,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 53,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,030,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,620,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,020,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

