Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $28.05 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.05 or 0.00048970 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $915,888.75 and approximately $33,347.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

