Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of INN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 536,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

