Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of INN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 536,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.