Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
NYSE:SHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,027. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.