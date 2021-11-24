Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,027. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

