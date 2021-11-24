Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $27.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SNDX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 37,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $829.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

