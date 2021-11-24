Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.38 ($2.08). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 156.35 ($2.04), with a volume of 11,332,202 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.85.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

