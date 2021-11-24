Terra Virtua Kolect Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $266.12 million and $150.65 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,331,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

