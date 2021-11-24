The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$83.22. 1,490,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,087. The company has a market cap of C$101.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.20 and a twelve month high of C$83.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9828907 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

