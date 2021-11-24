The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

