The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,614. The company has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.11 and its 200-day moving average is $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

