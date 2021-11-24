The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

