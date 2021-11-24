TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,677. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

