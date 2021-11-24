TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman Sells 10,075 Shares

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,623. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

