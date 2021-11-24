TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 42.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,635 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288,578 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $251,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 1,586,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

