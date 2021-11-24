UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.97

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.97 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.99). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,269,244 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

