Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 67,554 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

