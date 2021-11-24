Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 88,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

