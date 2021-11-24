Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.7% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 219,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

