ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. 12,126,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381,723. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

