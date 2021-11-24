Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $386.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

