VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

