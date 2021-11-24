Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $21.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
