Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $21.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.