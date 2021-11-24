WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $180.67 Average PT from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

WSPOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.