Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 1,272,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. Camping World has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

