Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $583.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.05 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. REV Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

