Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $118.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 61,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.