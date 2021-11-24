Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YTRA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 115,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,490. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

